Patricia Schlesener

Patricia “Patty” Schlesener, 71, of Carlton, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Village Manor in Abilene.

Patty was born Feb. 28, 1951 in Salina, Kansas, to Kenneth & Madeline (Aylward) Martin. She attended Solomon schools graduating with the class of 1969 and furthered her education by getting a bachelor’s degree in business at Marymount College. Patty then worked for Dickinson County RWD #2 as business manager for 45 years retiring in May 2020.

 

