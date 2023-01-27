Patricia Schlesener

Patricia “Patty” Schlesener, 71, of Carlton, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Village Manor in Abilene.
Patty was born Feb. 28, 1951 in Salina, Kansas, to Kenneth & Madeline (Aylward) Martin. She attended Solomon schools graduating with the class of 1969 and furthered her education by getting a bachelor’s degree in business at Marymount College. Patty then worked for Dickinson County RWD #2 as business manager for 45 years retiring in May 2020.
She enjoyed cooking, being active in 4-H activities, especially the foods judging at the CKFF fair and serving the Carlton community as city clerk. Her main joy was her spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Patty is survived by her loving husband Gene of the home, daughter Lori Foth and her husband Travis of Abilene, son Justin Meyer and his wife Michelle of Abilene, step daughter Kim Richardson of Hope, step sons Brad Schlesener of Junction City, Justin Schlesener of Herington, brother Paul Martin of Solomon, grandchildren Robin, Heidi, Tristan, Paden, Shaelyn, and several step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her stepson Doug Schlesener and her parents.
The family will receive family and friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with her final resting place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery near Solomon. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.martinbeckercalrson.com.
