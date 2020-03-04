Patricia ‘Pat’ Riffel
HOPE — Patricia A. Riffel, 81, passed away Monday, March 2 in Salina, KS.
She was born Oct. 16, 1938 in Hillsboro, KS, the daughter of Melvin and Dorothy (Hoffman) Klingberg. Growing up in the Tampa area, Pat attended Tampa grade school and Hope High School.
On Dec. 2, 1962 she married Eldon A. Riffel in Hope, KS. They spent their married life at their home in rural Hope.
Pat had a great balance of family, faith and friends. She was highly involved in church activities and put God first in her life. She had a passion for music as she was a pianist for Ebenezer church.
She also sang duets with Eldon and as well as chorale groups for many years throughout the community. She loved gardening, cooking, and sewing, and making memories with her children and grand-children. She worked in Herington Sale Barn Cafe and West Walnut Market in Herington where she was noted for her pie baking.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and son Kenneth Riffel.
Survivors include her loving husband Eldon of Hope, daughter-in-law Carla Riffel (Kenneth) of Hope, son Dr. Alan Wayne Lyne (Monica) of Ventura CA, son Robert Riffel of Wichita, daughter Susan Albrecht (Mark) of Bella Vista AR, son Cecil Riffel (Cynthia) of Hope, daughter Lorrie Adkins of Hope, son Scott Riffel (Amanda) of Haltom City TX, son Roger Riffel (Jenni) of Omaha, NE, sister Marilynn Hostetter (Donnie) of Hope, sister Lynda Hice (Del) of Albany, OR, 25 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Pat will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in rural Abilene with Pastor Jim Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, KS, 67410.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service, at visitation on Friday, or sent in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.