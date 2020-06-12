Patricia L. “Pat” Lamborn, 83, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Abilene.
She was born Jan. 25, 1937 in Leedey, Oklahoma, the daughter of Melvin R. and Mary Rose (Lingenfelter) Allen.
Following her high school graduation in Duke, Oklahoma, Pat attended a business college, receiving her bookkeeping degree.
On May 6, 1958 she was united in marriage to Arnold Lamborn in Altus, Oklahoma. Pat worked in the corporate offices as a bookkeeper at Alco-Duckwall for 37 years before retiring.
She is survived by her daughters Melody Elsasser and her husband Dan of Abilene, Cindi Casanova and her husband Edwin of Solomon, and Dr. Shawnie Lamborn of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sister Janet Clark of Kingston, Oklahoma, brother Bill Allen of Claremore, Oklahoma, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arnold and her sister Mary Dale Wherritt.
The family has selected cremation. There will be no visitation. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Farmington Cemetery south of Abilene.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
