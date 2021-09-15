Patricia Lee Jury

Patricia Lee Jury, 63 of Chapman passed away Saturday September 11, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.  She was born May 26, 1958 in Stuttgart, Germany, the daughter of William and Virginia (Magby) Myers.  On August 18, 1978 she was united in marriage to David Jury in Junction City.  Patricia was a homemaker.  She also worked at nursing homes in Minneapolis and in Chapman.  Patricia is survived by her loving husband, David of the home.  Four daughters: Elizabeth (Jason) Roberts; Hannah (George) Scharff; Diana Jury; Christine (Andrew) Young.  Eleven Grandchildren: JR, Hunter, Hannah, Kayle, Caitlin, Naomi, Joshua, Daymon, Luke, Kayleigh and Peter and five great-grandchildren.  Her father:  William Myers SR.  Two brothers, William Myers JR and Kenneth Myers.  Two sisters, Nancy Davenport and Susie Johnson.  She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia.  Private family graveside services will be held Friday September 17, 2021 at Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage.  A Celebration of life service will be follow at 12:30 P.M. at New Trail Fellowship Church. Friends may come by Londeen-Overlease Funeral home Thursday, September 16, 2021 anytime from 9A.M., until 7:00 P.M. to view and sign the guestbook. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Heart Association or the Aerican Diabetes Association.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel. PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431.  Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchaple.com

 

