Pamela Jean Kury (Tighe), age 65, of Abilene, passed away at Salina Regional Health Center on Friday October 15th, 2021.
Pam was born in Nürnberg, Germany on June 20, 1956 to Paul and Joyce (Patterson) Tighe. Pamela came from humble beginnings which blessed her with a spirit of appreciation and gratitude for the littlest things. Pamela and her siblings grew up in a military home and lived in Virginia, Nebraska, and finally ending up in Kansas. While in Kansas, Pamela learned how to cook and upkeep the house where she would blast oldies from the 50’s and 60’s and cleaning, dance, and help take care of her siblings. She loved listening to Elvis, Beatles, Beegees, and so many more. Pamela had a love for finding the sunshine in everything, even the dark times, she always used to tell us kids that our sufferings are our blessings.
In 1972 she met Gordon Kury and they got married and had moved to Custer, South Dakota. They welcomed their three children; Chris, Alicia, and Becca. She spent her years in South Dakota teaching her children to reach for their goals while she was their biggest supporter. She would be at every sporting event cheering them on, cooking homemade meals, and holidays were where she shined. She loved making treats and meals for holidays and never forgot the people that were unable to be with us in person. She would gather her kids and they would bake her famous treats; mud, cinnamon rolls, peanut butter balls, sugar cookies, and much more and make special cards and send them out to show her love for all of her family. To this day no other cinnamon rolls compare. Through the miles apart from friends and family she never missed a holiday, anniversary, or birthday. She had a card for everything and enjoyed having her grandchildren fill them out and send them to whomever they were missing, she always kept her word and mailed them out.
In 2004, Pam returned to Abilene Kansas and lived out her days enjoying time with her grandchildren. Everyone she met would be welcomed into her life and she had so many people that adored her and her company. She loved being a mother to all and making sure people knew that they were loved and wanted. She had a peacemaker’s heart and was always able to see the good in someone. No matter how difficult life would get, she would always point out something she was grateful for, even during the last few months of her life when she was at her weakest.
Pamela’s love for the Black Hills and Kansas tied into her love for Wizard of Oz. She was passionate about coming from the state where the story is from and loved being able to call the state that the author was from home as well. She finally got to follow her yellow brick road home.
Pamela will be forever missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Cassie) Kury of Oakdale, Ct, her daughters, Alicia Kury of Slater, Mo and Becca Kury of Colorado Springs, Co. Her Brother Tim Tighe of Newton, Ks, and her sisters Becky Arenas of Abilene, Ks and Debbie Tighe Stegemiller of Rising Sun, IN. She was known as “Grandmama” to her beloved Samuel Kury, Sawyer Kury, Reighlei Galvan, Auryelah Galvan, Charalei Galvan, Taiellah Galvan, Quetzalcoatl Aviles Kury. She had many other people from her life that loved her as a second mother.
Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Tighe Jr and Joyce Patterson. Three Brothers, Baby David Tighe, Buddy Joe Eschliman, Mark Tighe.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm, Sunday, November 7th, 2021, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Enterprise, Ks. There will be a Luncheon held afterwards at the basement of the Enterprise Library. Memorial services will be held in South Dakota in June 20th 2022 and details for that service will be decided at a later time. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.