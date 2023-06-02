Pamela Adam

We are sad to announce the passing of Pamela Marie Adam of Abilene. She passed away at age 68 Wednesday, May 31 surrounded by loved ones.
Pam was born Nov. 24, 1954, and grew up in Green and Clay Center, KS. She was the daughter of Ross and Gladys Oetinger. Pam had two daughters, Alana Preston, and Lindsey Blixt. She was united in marriage to David Adam in June of 1983.
Pam is survived by her husband of the home, David Adam. Daughters, Alana Preston, Abilene.
Lindsey Blixt (Willie), Chapman, Kansas. Grandchildren; Caleb Ross (Shelby), Manhattan, Kansas. Calista Preston, Kansas City, Missouri. Cade Preston, Hope, Kansas. Noah Blixt, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Lauryn Kemp, Ogden, Kansas. Sawyer Blixt, Chapman. Scarlet Blixt, Chapman. One great grandchild, Adeline Thompson-Ross, Manhattan.
Please join us for graveside services for Pam at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 7 at Indian Hill
Cemetery in Chapman. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home at 414 NW 3rd, Abilene Kansas, 67410.
