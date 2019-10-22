Owen Kent “Ferg” Ferguson, of Shattuck, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 66 years, 8 months, and 11 days.
Ferg was born to Teddy R. and Mona D. Ferguson in Wichita, Kansas, on Jan. 17, 1953. He attended several schools in Kansas, graduating from Chapman High School with the Class of 1971.
After graduation, he attended junior college on a baseball scholarship at the Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas.
After college he moved to Oklahoma in 1978. He worked several jobs including as a ranch hand and barkeep, at an asbestos plant and for Koch Field Services before finding his career as a butcher, which he did for 19 years.
In his spare time, Ferg was a sports fanatic following football, basketball and tennis, and he especially had a love for baseball. He also enjoyed watching car races, both local and national.
Ferg participated in the rodeo when he was younger. His family remembers him as being humble, fun-loving and a great dancer. He was also a father figure to his extended family, who called him “Uncle Ferg” and “Uncle Dude.”
Ferg was preceded in death by his parents, Teddy R. and Mona D., as well as close cousin Tim DeVaughan.
He is survived by his sister Kay Brake of Arnett, niece Cari D. Titsworth and husband John of McAlester, Oklahoma, grandnephew Layne Inselman of Los Angeles, grandniece Cianna Titsworth of McAlester, and special cousins Terry DeVaughan and wife Rita of Lakin, Kansas, and Twanna DeLong and husband Kent of Winfield, Kansas, as well as several other family and friends.
A private ceremony will be held later.
