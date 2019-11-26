Ottilie Gould

Ottilie (Zink) Gould, 72, was unexpectedly called to her heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Randall Gould, daughter, Michelle (spouse Matthew) and grandson Chase Haun of Wichita, and nephew Peter Zink of Germany.
She was born March 14, 1947, to Betty and Georg Zink, in Nurnberg, Germany. She was the little sister of Hermann Zink.
She married Randall J. Gould, the love of her life, on June 8, 1973. They were blessed with one daughter. Throughout their years together, life was never easy. No matter where the military or life would take them, Ottie was happiest just caring for her small family.
Eventually retiring as a paraprofessional for special needs children from USD 475, she made friends wherever she was. Any friend of Ottie’s was a friend for life.
People genuinely enjoyed being around her, with her easy sense of humor and warm smile. No one went hungry when they had dinner at the Goulds. And no one would ever be able to say she didn’t have a clean house.
There was nothing she enjoyed more than camping, swimming and spending time with her family, especially her grandson Chase. He was the light of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Although she leaves us too soon, she is deeply loved and dearly missed. We will cherish our memories and hold her in our hearts forever.
The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.