Oren A. Glatt, age 92 of Abilene, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was born August 27, 1928, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Karl and Zelpha (Miller) Glatt.
Oren graduated from Abilene High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following the war he graduated from Washburn University with a degree in psychology. He was a stockbroker, sold garden tractor equipment and farmed.
He was a member of the Masonic Temple, Isis Shrine and Shrine Legion of Honor in Salina, the American Legion, and the Elks Club in Abilene. His biggest enjoyment was baking and baking large amounts of Christmas cookies and delivering them to nursing homes.
On December 17, 1950, he was united in marriage to Harriet Heins in Abilene. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughter Abigail Glatt-Garver and her husband Murl of Abilene, brother Dean Glatt and his wife Rosemarie of Topeka, Curtis Glatt and his wife Jenna of Friendswood, Texas, Four grandchildren Vincent Garver and his wife Lindsay, Olivia Garver, Laura Baker, Lisa Soukup; and two great grandchildren Caitlin and Meredith. He was preceded in death by his son Karl Glatt, sister Doris Sewell, brothers, Keith Glatt and John Glatt, and his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice and sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarslon.com.
