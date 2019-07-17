Opal Irene Whitehair, 93, of Abilene passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Village Manor.
She was born Jan. 12, 1926 in Giltner, Nebraska, the daughter of Harry Franklin and Lillie Mae (Gannon) Root. She moved to Enterprise when she was an infant. She attended the local schools in Enterprise and graduated in 1944.
Following graduation Opal was working at Ershams in Enterprise when she was introduced to her future husband, John R. Whitehair. Opal and John were united in marriage August 18, 1947 in Abilene. Opal worked with John on the family farm east of Abilene until his death June 12, 1981. She also worked as the Clerk of the District Court of Dickinson County, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Andrew Catholic Church, volunteered with the 4-H club and softball. She enjoyed golfing and gardening.
Opal is survived by her daughters Suzanne Crain (Dennis) of Overland Park, Kansas, Jean Wilson (Dan) of Abilene, Judy Hammond of Tulsa, Oklahoma, son Terry Whitehair (Gale) of Abilene, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband John, sister Lurye Emig and brothers Norman and Keith Root.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Fr. Don Zimmerman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 17 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Family will receive friends following.
The family suggests memorials be given to St. Andrew Catholic Church or Donor’s personal choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.