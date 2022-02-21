Opal Darlene “Katie” Linn, 83, died Feb. 13, 2022 at her home in Abilene.
She was born July 10, 1938, in rural Waterloo, Kansas the daughter of James and Opal Nunnemaker Wallace. A resident of Abilene since 2019, previously of Kingman and Waterloo, she was a former secretary for International Harvester. She also played a vital role in the operation of the family farm.
Darlene attended the Kingman United Methodist Church; was a member of the EHU, was a former 4H leader, and volunteered for the Kingman County Election Board.
On Nov. 23, 1963, she married James F. Linn; he died Aug. 5, 2014. Survivors include daughter Lisa Wright and her husband Bruce; brother David Wallace; sisters Dolly Gaede and Donna Younger; and grandsons Luke, Isaac, Nick and Benjamin Wright. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Bill, Howard, Jack and John.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Kingman United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday at the Livingston Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorials may be made with the Hospice of Dickinson County in care of Livingston Funeral Home.
