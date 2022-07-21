Mary Anne Widler

Mary Anne Widler, 87, of rural Enterprise, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022.  She was born on July 6, 1935 on her family’s farm in the Sutphen’s Mill area north of Chapman, Kansas. Her parents were Marvin and Alice (Picking) Gfeller. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School (DCCHS) in Chapman in 1953. She married Frank Lehman in 1954 and they lived in California while Frank was still in the Navy. Following Frank’s service in the Navy, the couple returned to Abilene where the family made its home west of Abilene. Frank and Mary raised six children. They divorced after 37 years of marriage. Mary later married Floyd Widler of rural Enterprise and they farmed together until Floyd’s death in 2016.

Mary worked at the First Presbyterian Church in Abilene as the church secretary for many years. She then worked on the staff at the National Greyhound Association headquarters for more than 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, antiques, and collecting dolls.

 

