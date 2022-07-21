Mary Anne Widler, 87, of rural Enterprise, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1935 on her family’s farm in the Sutphen’s Mill area north of Chapman, Kansas. Her parents were Marvin and Alice (Picking) Gfeller. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School (DCCHS) in Chapman in 1953. She married Frank Lehman in 1954 and they lived in California while Frank was still in the Navy. Following Frank’s service in the Navy, the couple returned to Abilene where the family made its home west of Abilene. Frank and Mary raised six children. They divorced after 37 years of marriage. Mary later married Floyd Widler of rural Enterprise and they farmed together until Floyd’s death in 2016.
Mary worked at the First Presbyterian Church in Abilene as the church secretary for many years. She then worked on the staff at the National Greyhound Association headquarters for more than 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, antiques, and collecting dolls.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Alice Gfeller, her brother Platoon Sergeant John Gfeller, her sister Lt. Colonel Helen Gfeller, her sister Muriel Wyman, her former husbands, Frank Lehman and Floyd Widler, and her two daughters, Deanna Lehman and Sandra Howard.
Mary is survived by her four sons, Roger, David, Thomas, and Michael (Stacey); seven grandsons, Kalen Howard, Kenton Howard, Blaise Lehman, Brock Lehman, Brogan Lehman, Lucas Lehman, and Bentley Lehman; two great-grandsons, Haydn Howard, Rylan Howard, all of Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21st at the First Baptist Church, 1697 2100 Avenue, Enterprise, Kansas. Pastor Stan Norman will officiate and will also be joined by Rogers Walls who will assist with the service. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. There will be a lunch at the Baptist church following a brief graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of the Danner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
