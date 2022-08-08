Salina – Wyoming Snyder,66, passed away August 4th, 2022. She loved teaching students at the Abilene DCLE for the past 15 years. Her wish is for all students to graduate high school to start their life off on the right foot and her dedication and love for the students showed in her interactions with them. We know she would still want each student to push themselves and graduate in her honor.
Survivors include son Shadd Snyder (Spouse Janice), of Enterprise; daughter Kristie Brown (Spouse Todd), of Salina, and son Anthony Snyder (Spouse Brandi) of Topeka. Also, her siblings: David Gordon (spouse April), Darold Gordon (spouse Pat), Cheryl Warren, Rachel Duncan, Roxanne Martin (spouse Trey), Gay Dillinger (spouse Rickie), Gayle Melling (spouse Dennis), Kim Davidson (spouse Nanita), 8 grandkids, and 1 great grandkid.
