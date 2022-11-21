We are very sad to announce the passing of Wilma Lee Bradley who died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the age of 95. We are having a memorial service on Wednesday, November 23rd to celebrate her wonderful life at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Visitation is at 10:00 AM, followed by the Memorial service at 11:00 AM.
Our sweet Mother was born on August 15th, 1927 in the tiny town of Enon, Arkansas in the hills of the Ozarks. Her parents were William Lloyd and Gladys Blevins, hard working farmers and tobacco growers. She grew up there with her dear sister and best friend, Marie. In an area and era where few women (or men) graduated High School and went on to College our Mom did both. She attended Southwest Missouri State Teacher’s College and taught school for two years before marrying the love of her life, OB Bradley. Blessed with good health and a loving partner they were married on February 7th, 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year.
Marrying a military man had many challenges. Our mother moved our huge brood all across the country and overseas, caring for us, keeping us safe and raising us to be the best people we could be. Each time we moved Mom either taught or did accounting or bookkeeping. Raising five children while working full time was something most could not do well, our Mother excelled at it all. Life was not always easy and there were many challenges over the years, moving every three or four years was difficult but the hardest was losing an infant at three days old. Our sister Debra was never forgotten and Mom will be laid to rest next to her in the cemetery in Blue, Eye, Missouri.
After retiring from 26 years in the Air Force Wilma and OB settled down in Abilene, KS and owned RHV Hardware for 10 years where Mom did all the bookkeeping with her dear friend Ava Ferguson. Mom was a talented athlete and especially enjoyed bowling and golf. Blessed with a green thumb her lovely roses and other flowers made their yard a joy to view every Spring, Summer and Fall. A long time member of Emmanuel Church she made many friends and devoutly worshipped and enjoyed the fellowship and love she found among the congregation.
Mom spent her retirement years showering her love among her many grandchildren and great grandchildren and basking in the love she received in return. No one took more joy in a baby’s smile or a child’s laughter. If you judged your life by the love you gave and received her life could not be more successful. She will be missed, she will be remembered, she will live in our hearts forever.
Wilma is survived by her husband, OB Bradley. Her children, Pam Foltz, Sherry Yeakel (Steve), Sandy Ines (Ben), Robert Bradley (Christine) and Richard Bradley (Donna). Her Grandchildren, Kim Krizek (Brian), Chris Brooks (Jenny), Jon Benton, Sarajane Foltz (Melissa), Dustin Benton (Kate), Lindsay Capps (Jonathan), Kati Benton (Jordan), Casey Hay (Adam), Erin Wolf (Donald) and Jacob Bradley. Her 20 Great Grandchildren and three Great-Great Grandchildren, one niece Linda Kay Redford (John). She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marie Peterson (Bernard) and her daughter Debra Kay Bradley.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine, Abilene, KS, 67410.
