Wilma Lee Bradley

We are very sad to announce the passing of Wilma Lee Bradley who died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the age of 95.  We are having a memorial service on Wednesday, November 23rd to celebrate her wonderful life at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home.  Visitation is at 10:00 AM, followed by the Memorial service at 11:00 AM.

Our sweet Mother was born on August 15th, 1927 in the tiny town of Enon, Arkansas in the hills of the Ozarks.  Her parents were William Lloyd and Gladys Blevins, hard working farmers and tobacco growers. She grew up there with her dear sister and best friend, Marie. In an area and era where few women (or men) graduated High School and went on to College our Mom did both.  She attended Southwest Missouri State Teacher’s College and taught school for two years before marrying the love of her life, OB Bradley.  Blessed with good health and a loving partner they were married on February 7th, 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year.

 

