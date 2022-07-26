Wilma Eileen Londene Garten of Abilene, KS passed away July 13, 2022 at the age of 95. Eileen was born June 7, 1927, in Navarre, KS to Fred and Siri Boberg Londene. Eileen attended Ninety Nine, Miller, and Navarre schools and graduated from Chapman High School in 1945.
She worked at K-State in the File Department of the Agricultural Building after high school and then worked at the Western Merchandise Company (Duckwall’s) office in Abilene operating a posting machine.
Eileen and Clarence M. Garten, Jr. were united in marriage on September 11, 1949, at the Abilene Methodist Church. She was a farmer’s wife and best known for her cooking and hosting guests in their home as she provided a place to stay, meals to eat, an ear to listen, or the gospel to share. Mom was the ultimate hostess and served people from other countries, off the street, or friends and relatives both near and far. All were welcome! When they weren’t on the farm, Clarence and Eileen loved to travel as far away as England, France, Ireland, Israel, Africa, and Haiti.
Eileen was a member of Rural Life, Sunflower Club and Chatter Club. She was both a 4-H member and leader teaching cooking and sewing. Eileen was a member of Emmanuel Methodist Church, Lay Witness Mission Co-Coordinator, Auxiliary Member of Gideons and founding member and president of Abilene Christian Women’s Club. She was also involved in the Dickinson County Jail Ministry. Her loving faith was central to all that she was involved in.
She used her cooking skills to bake at Genny’s Country Cupboard and prepared meals for XYZ Seniors at Emmanuel Church. She also won numerous Dickinson County cooking contests.
She is survived by her children, Janette Fulton (Dennis) of Nampa, ID, Marsha Pavkov (Roger) of Salina, KS, Larry (Jean) Garten of Olathe, KS, and Scott (Jamie) Garten of Abilene, KS, 14 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, sister Joyce Whitebread of Littleton, CO, and brothers Fred J. Londene of Huntsville, AL and Carl Londene of Albuquerque, NM.
Proceeding her in death were her husband Clarence, son Steven, parents Fred and Siri Londene, sisters Mildred Londene, Helen Swarts, Dorothy Bean and Virgilee Springer and brothers Lowell, Francis, and Duane Londene.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 am on Sat., July 30, at Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine St., Abilene, KS. There will be a luncheon following the service for all who attend.
The visitation with the family will be on Friday, July 29, at Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine St., Abilene, KS from 6-8 pm.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons or the Clarence and Eileen Garten 4-H Memorial. Memorials may be mailed to the Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina, KS 67401. Cards may be mailed to the family at 2454 Hwy. 15, Abilene, KS 67410.
