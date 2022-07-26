Wilma Eileen Londene Garten of Abilene, KS passed away July 13, 2022 at the age of 95. Eileen was born June 7, 1927, in Navarre, KS to Fred and Siri Boberg Londene. Eileen attended Ninety Nine, Miller, and Navarre schools and graduated from Chapman High School in 1945.

She worked at K-State in the File Department of the Agricultural Building after high school and then worked at the Western Merchandise Company (Duckwall’s) office in Abilene operating a posting machine.

 

