Obituary: Wilma (Billie) M. Ecton

Wilma (Billie) M. Ecton, 87, of Solomon, passed away on March 10, 2022, in Abilene, Kansas. She was born Wilma Marie Meehan on March 15, 1934, on a farm near Niles, Kansas to Patrick and Emma (Pattison) Meehan. She spent all her adult life in Solomon.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; son, John Ecton; daughter, Sharon (Ecton) Robinson; sister Phyllis Sweeney; and brother, Kenneth Meehan. She is survived by daughter, Patty (Ecton) McBrayer and husband Darwin of Maumelle, AR; son, Mike Ecton and wife Jaelyn of Solomon, six grandchildren, Kelly and Shannon McBrayer, Dalton, Kinsey and Logan Ecton, and Maddison Robinson; and brother, Elwin Meehan.
Billie really enjoyed working with the public. She met many people while working at Tony’s Pizza in Salina, Alco/Duckwall in Abilene, Bush’s Market in Solomon and, finally, retiring from Salina Regional Medical Center where she worked in the cafeteria for many years. She truly never knew a stranger. You could always count on a smile and a hug from Billie no matter where you saw her. She was an inspiration to all to be kind and caring towards everyone you meet.
Cremation was chosen and a graveside service will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery on Saturday, March 19th at 12:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon 67480. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
