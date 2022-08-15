Wilbur Dean Beemer

Wilbur Dean Beemer, formerly of Carlton KS passed away August 28, 2022 in Tucson AZ.  Wilbur was born September 29, 1929, to Lottie and Leslie Beemer.  After graduating from Chapman High School, he began farming and later went in to heavy equipment work where he built ponds (his favorite, and often quite creative), terraces and waterways.  On August 8, 1948 he married Lola Marie Meyer. They raised two children, a son Von and daughter Barbara.

He was a Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Carlton where he taught Sunday School and Youth Fellowship for many years.  In his latter years, he was a member of the Presbyterian churches of Carlton and Tucson, AZ.  He was the mayor of Carlton for several years and then continued on as city councilman.  In 1976 he started Beemer Construction and was an active member of KLIC.

 

