Wilbur Dean Beemer, formerly of Carlton KS passed away August 28, 2022 in Tucson AZ. Wilbur was born September 29, 1929, to Lottie and Leslie Beemer. After graduating from Chapman High School, he began farming and later went in to heavy equipment work where he built ponds (his favorite, and often quite creative), terraces and waterways. On August 8, 1948 he married Lola Marie Meyer. They raised two children, a son Von and daughter Barbara.
He was a Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Carlton where he taught Sunday School and Youth Fellowship for many years. In his latter years, he was a member of the Presbyterian churches of Carlton and Tucson, AZ. He was the mayor of Carlton for several years and then continued on as city councilman. In 1976 he started Beemer Construction and was an active member of KLIC.
On December 28, 1985 he married Audrey Hawkes. After his retirement, they moved to Tucson, Arizona where he enjoyed his love for woodworking.
Preceding him in death were his parents Lottie and Leslie, his wife Lola, his brothers Wayne and Maynard, and grandson Ryan Hawkes.
Survivors are his wife Audrey of the home, son Von (Sheila) Beemer, Abilene KS, daughter Barbara Keeler, Tucson AZ, step sons Gary ( Nancy) Hawkes, Salina KS, Larry Hawkes, Wichita KS, step daughter Kathy (Tommy) Barrett of Niles KS, grandchildren Chris (Lacie) Beemer, Chesapeake VA, Mark (Jenny) Beemer, Russell KS, Brittany (Kyle) Aungst, Tucson AZ, Stephanie Fairclough (Brent ), Salina KS and Shelby (Jake) Carter, Niles KS, sisters Betty Ann Cox, Abilene KS and Velma (Ed) Howie, Salina KS. He is also survived by ten great grand children.
Cremation was performed by Hudgel’s Swan Funeral Home, Tucson, AZ. A memorial will be held at Danner Funeral Home, Abilene, KS on August 19th at 2 pm. The family requests memorials be made to the Ronald Mc Donald House. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
