SALINA - Virginia Ade, 105, passed away peacefully in Salina, Kansas on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Virginia was born on July 19, 1917. She was the daughter of Harry and Hazel (Meyer) Mason.
She attended Pleasant Hill School and graduated from Abilene High School. She taught at Scotia School for four years.
Virginia married Ezra Ade at the First Baptist Church, Carlton, KS May 14, 1939 and were married 71 years. They lived and farmed in the Carlton area.
Virginia was active in the Carlton Baptist Church, served the Dickinson County Farm Bureau as the County Woman Chairman. She also worked with Ag in the classroom.
Virginia and Ezra served as Community and project leaders of the Carlton Trailblazers 4-H Club for over 40 years.
Virginia was a very talented person. Combining Ezras’s wood working and Virginia’s painting, they had participated in many art and craft shows. Virginia initiated the establishment of the community and senior citizens center in Carlton. She was a member of the Retired Teachers, Republican Women, Christian Women, National Association of Tole and Decorative Painters, Home Circle Art Club, Kansas Authors Club. She painted pictures, wrote music and poems, played the piano and organ. She began the memorial service for Woodlawn Cemetery, which is still going on today.
Virginia was the chairman on a committee of five, who compiled the Carlton Area History Book and played a big part of making the Gypsum History Book.
Virginia was a woman of great faith, a loving wife, parent, and a wonderful Aunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra, her parents, and sister, Frances Haney.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Ade, Salina, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Services will be Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Gypsum. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery near Carlton.
Memorials may be made to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St; Salina, KS 67401.
