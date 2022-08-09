Vernon Temple, 80, Grandview, MO, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Temple, of the home, daughter Christine (Bradford) Williams of Independence, MO, daughter Sharon Wuthnow (Lee Cunningham) of Shawnee, KS, son Von (Kelly) Temple of Wichita, KS, his sister, Florence Caldwell of Salina, KS, brothers, Delbert (Vivian) of Meade, CO, Raymond (Mary) of Elmore City, OK, and Francis (Judy) of Salina, KS. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mr. Temple is proceeded in death by his parents, Floyd and Margery Temple, sister, Ruby Lamer, brothers, Robert Temple, Harry Temple, Ted Temple, Lee Temple and Lonnie Temple and his daughter, Janice Jones. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, Knob Noster, MO and will be laid to rest in Centerview Cemetery, Centerview, MO. For those unable to attend, there will be a live feed provided by Calvary Baptist Church. The live feed can be accessed at live.cbckn.org
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
