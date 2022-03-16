Vernon (86) was born in Abilene, Kansas and died March 10, 2022 in Enterprise, Kansas.
He is survived by Debra Else (daughter) of Abilene, Ks. and Rick Howard (son) and his wife Linda of Bixby, Ok., several grand-children, great grand-children and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Paul and Grace Howard, 7 siblings and son Steve.
He lived his life in Abilene where he was a self-made man.
In his last days he developed a close relationship of 10 years with Jeff and Carrie Thornton of Enterprise.
Services are private. Danner Funeral Home of Abilene, Ks.
