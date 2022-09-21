Verle Dean Zook

It is with great sadness that the family of Verle Dean Zook, announce his passing to his eternal home on September 18, 2022. Verle was born into the family of Clyde and Mabel (Lenhert) Zook in Abilene, Kansas, a farming community, on July 15, 1944. Verle was raised with three brothers, Lyle (Mollie) Zook, Marlin (Connie) Zook, and Leon (Bette) Zook and two sisters, Lavina (Ron) Garver and Susan (Duane) Schiffbauer.

After attending Dickinson county schools, Verle graduated from Chapman High School in 1962, while continuing to work on the farm with his father, Clyde. They tended to the farm grounds and a variety of farm animals.

 

