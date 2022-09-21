It is with great sadness that the family of Verle Dean Zook, announce his passing to his eternal home on September 18, 2022. Verle was born into the family of Clyde and Mabel (Lenhert) Zook in Abilene, Kansas, a farming community, on July 15, 1944. Verle was raised with three brothers, Lyle (Mollie) Zook, Marlin (Connie) Zook, and Leon (Bette) Zook and two sisters, Lavina (Ron) Garver and Susan (Duane) Schiffbauer.
After attending Dickinson county schools, Verle graduated from Chapman High School in 1962, while continuing to work on the farm with his father, Clyde. They tended to the farm grounds and a variety of farm animals.
Verle married his sweetheart, Katy Stillwagon, on November 16, 1963 at Zion Brethren in Christ Church in Abilene, Kansas. They started their married life with Verle continuing to work with his father on the farm. Verle and Katy went on to California and Verle stayed busy by working as a Lineman for General Telephone Company by day and a nearby dairy by night. Verle and Katy returned home to Kansas after a year and he started work for Junction City Telephone.
Verle then began his own Telephone Construction business and partnership with his son, Vernon, in the Spring of 1984. The passion of Verle’s life involved activities with his children and grandchildren, farming, boating at the lake with his family, and napping, after all was complete.
Verle and Katy were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren with one to arrive soon, Verle is survived by his wife, Katy, of 59 years and his children, Christy (Mitch) Knipp, Vernon (Amanda) Zook, and Teresa (Kelly) Bledsoe as well as their six grandchildren, Jason (Bailey) Ammann, Preston (Whitney) Ammann, Kaitlyn (Joseph) McCutchan, Kaylin Zook, Karter, Zook, and Kaleb Zook, four great grandchildren, Kolter, Gus, Waylon, Mia, and one on the way, his Aunt Lola, and numerous cousins and their spouses.
A memorial service is planned to celebrate Verle at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church at 997 Highway 18 Abilene, Kansas on September 24, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.