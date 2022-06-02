Velma A. Becker passed into the arms of Jesus on May 27, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born to Fred and Julia (Lauer) Barten on June 23, 1924, near Elmo on the family farm.. She was one of 8 siblings. They all preceded her in death, Brothers Alfred, Herbert, Alden, and Royal, sisters Alberta Snitker, Dorothy Barten, and an infant sibling. She is survived by sons, Greg and wife, Pam of Abilene, Gary and wife, Sandy of Omaha, Nebraska, and daughter, Jackie and husband, Andy Linn of Abilene. She is survived by one sister-in-law, Pauline Barten of Wichita, Kansas, 8 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
On February 13, 1944, she was united in marriage to Jack C. Becker in the New Basel Church. He preceded her in death in 1987.
Velma attended area schools and graduated from Hope High School in 1942. Velma became a teacher and received her bachelor’s degree from Emporia State Teachers’ College and a Master’s of Education from Kansas State University. She began her teaching career in various one room schools responsible for many grade levels. She later began teaching in Abilene. She taught at several of the schools and taught many different subjects. She retired in 1986 after teaching many years.
After retirement Velma became a community volunteer. She delivered Meals-OnWheels, was a hospital volunteer, a Hospice Volunteer, and worked with the Elsie Brooks’ Cancer Support Group. Velma could be seen helping out in the schools and at local churches.
Velma was a lifelong member of New Basel Church, Kansas Teachers’ Association and the National Education Association. She was a charter member of the Abilene Sweet Adelines and directed them for many years. Velma was a gifted musician. She led church choirs, sang with many groups, played both the organ and the piano.
Velma loved being in the out-of-doors. Her yard was beautifully landscaped and she had lovely flowers. Even after moving into assisted living, she enjoyed her birdbath and flowers. She loved swimming, boating and waterskiing. She was happiest when she was surrounded by friends and family, hosting a pot-luck dinner, or a hamburger fry. Family Reunions were the best. Everyone was welcome.
A graveside service will be held at the New Basel Church Cemetery rural Abilene on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:30 am with Pastor Lindsey Brummer. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
