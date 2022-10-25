Twila Gene Holt, age 90, passed away at her home on October 18, 2022. She was born on 05/02/1932 near Abilene, KS to John and Elizabeth Longenecker. She was married to Rosanlee Holt on December 27, 1951, at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church, Abilene, KS. She lived near and in Talmage, KS all her life except for 2 years serving in voluntary service with Rosanlee for the Mennonite Central Committee in Ontario, Canada.
She attended the Chronister Grade School and graduated from Chapman High School in 1950.
Twila was a member of the Emmanuel Church, Abilene, KS. She was actively involved as a children’s Sunday school teacher for many years at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church. While at Zion, she was also actively involved with planning and coordinating a variety of dinners, sewing circle and other activities throughout the years.
Rosanlee and Twila operated a farming and hog operation near Talmage for over 40 years. They also owned and operated Holt Trucking, custom swathing operations, CRP grass planting and tree cutting businesses. They sponsored the Talmage Girls softball team and the Holt Truckliners Women’s softball team for a number of years.
Twila earned her real estate and broker’s license and worked with Rosanlee to build the T. G. Holt Auction and Realty selling real estate and conducting auctions.
Twila and Rosanlee were also the 4-H Leaders for the Talmage Progressive 4-H Club. Twila and Rosanlee helped to revitalize the Talmage Senior Center with Twila serving as President.
Twila loved to work with people and enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee. Twila and Rosanlee were avid campers and belonged to the Lazy Swingers camping club. She was active with the camping club as an officer and served on the State Campers Club Executive Council for planning local and state camping activities.
An accomplished seamstress, Twila was known for her unique quilts and pillows which she made and sold in the area. Many of the quilts also found their way into her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s homes. Twila also spent many years sewing clothing for her family.
Twila worked part-time as the Talmage Post Office Relief Clerk and enjoyed meeting and working with the area patrons.
Twila loved to cook and try different recipes. Not only during the holiday seasons, but throughout the year, she was known for making goodies for shut-ins and others who needed cheering up or just for fun.
Twila is survived by two daughters, Linda Morgan and Sandra (Richard) Allen; Five grandchildren Raquel Chavez; Brooke (Scott Stecklein) Morgan; Ryan (Cortney) Morgan; Joshua (Corey) Allen, Nathan (Alley) Allen; and 9 Great-grandchildren; 4 Great-great-grandchildren; Lois Musser of Petersburg, W.V., and Dorothy Girard of San Angelo, Texas.
Twila was preceded in death by husband, Rosanlee; son-in-law Ray Morgan, six sisters, Bertha Durkee, Martha Merritt, Laura Kuntz, Fannie McBeth, Florence Kirkland, and a sister in infancy and four brothers, Preston Longenecker, Vernon Longenecker Frank Longenecker and Floyd Longenecker.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Abilene Emmanuel Church with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Inurnment will be in the Prairiedale Cemetery at a later date.
Talmage Library & Event Center, 2994 Main Street, PO Box 807, Talmage, KS 67482
Hospice of Dickinson County, 1111 N. Brady Abilene, KS 67410.
