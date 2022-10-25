Twila Gene Holt

Twila Gene Holt, age 90, passed away at her home on October 18, 2022. She was born on 05/02/1932 near Abilene, KS to John and Elizabeth Longenecker. She was married to Rosanlee Holt on December 27, 1951, at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church, Abilene, KS. She lived near and in Talmage, KS all her life except for 2 years serving in voluntary service with Rosanlee for the Mennonite Central Committee in Ontario, Canada.

She attended the Chronister Grade School and graduated from Chapman High School in 1950.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.