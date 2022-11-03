Tommy Roy McQuillan, 73, of Abilene, Kansas passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Valley View nursing home in Junction City, Kansas.
Tom was born on April 14, 1949, to Joe and Sylvia (Ostrander) McQuillan, in Noel, Missouri. The family later moved to Salina, Kansas, where Tom grew up and graduated high school. At the age of 20, Tom joined the United States Army, and soon after served his country in the Vietnam War. Tom never talked much about his time in the service, but he was a proud Veteran. On April 21, 1994, Tom married Connie Comstock, and they made their home together in Abilene, Kansas. Tom spent many years truck driving, he enjoyed watching NASCAR races, and sitting on the banks of the river fishing.
