Timothy Morgan Nelson was born October 7, 1959 in Manhattan, Kansas, the third child of Robert and Lavon (Shea) Nelson. Timothy passed peacefully on September 9, 2022 surrounded by his family in his home in rural Chapman, Kansas.
Tim spent his youth roaming the Flint Hills south of Manhattan and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and grandfather. He received his education in Manhattan schools, graduating from Manhattan High in 1977. He pursued four years of Apprenticeship training through Plumbing and Pipefitters Local 411, licensing as a Journeyman plumber --following in the footsteps of his father, Robert. He loved doing commercial plumbing and helped build or refurbish many of the buildings on Kansas State University and Fort Riley. He received his Master Plumber license and was an ownership partner in starting the Mid-State Mechanical business in Manhattan. Timothy taught the plumbing trade at Flint Hills Job Corp for a number of years before returning to commercial plumbing to participate in the build of the Biosecurity Research Institute on Kansas State University. He served as the buildings Facility Utility Manager for several years before returning to commercial plumbing.
On November 26, 1982 Timothy married the love of his life, Deborah A. Diehl in Manhattan, Kansas at First Lutheran Church. To this union two children were born. The Nelson family loved to travel and spent many Spring Breaks on the Colorado ski slopes, cruising the Caribbean or visiting many cities of the United States.
Since 1991, Timothy has farmed south of Chapman with his wife and son. He was the happiest when harvesting his crops and in June when Deb was riding in the combine with him he told her “It is so beautiful from up here.” Knowing it would be his final harvest, he insisted on bringing in the last load of his 2022 wheat.
He is survived by his wife Dr. Deborah Diehl Nelson of the home, a son Justin Nelson and wife Courtney of Chapman, a daughter Dr. Kaitlynn Christiansen and husband Marshall of Manhattan, three beloved granddaughters Mackenzie and Allison Christiansen and Hollis Nelson, a brother Michael Nelson and wife Lindsay of Manhattan, a sister Tamra Nelson of Woodward, Ok., sister-in-law Karman Diehl of Chapman, brother-in-law Donald Diehl and wife Linda of Abilene, and many loved nieces and nephews. Timothy was anxiously waiting to meet his first grandson, Morgan James Nelson.
Timothy was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and one infant brother Robert Douglas.
Visitation will be Tuesday September 13th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday September 14th at 10:00am. Both visitation and funeral will be held at the Enterprise Community Church 210 S. High Enterprise, Kansas. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery located on Oat Road south of 2000 Avenue. After burial a luncheon will be served at the Enterprise Community Church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County, Flint Hills Bread Basket of Manhattan or Neighbor-to-Neighbor of Abilene and sent in care of Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye Ave., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
