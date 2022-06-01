Terry Boltze passed away quietly while holding her sister’s hand on Easter Sunday morning. She was 68 years old.
Terry Sue (Newman) Boltze was a Mother’s Day gift, being born on May 10, 1953 in Topeka, Kansas to Donald L. and Bessie D. Newman. She grew up in Topeka, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1971. After graduation, she worked as a service station attendant and bookkeeper for Quality Oil on South Highway 75. She met and married Dennis Boltze on September 16, 1972 and gave birth to a son, Jason Allen Boltze on November 24, 1974. She got divorced in 1976. Terry left Topeka and moved to Somerset, Kentucky in 1978, later moving to Panama City Beach, Florida.
In 1990, she moved to Columbus, Georgia and began working for Wal-Mart as an overnight stocker. She worked her way through several positions, culminating with the Garden Center Supervisor. In 2001 she found her way back home to Kansas, and didn’t even need ruby red slippers; only the love of her mother and sister! She went to work at the Wal-Mart Super Center, later transferring to the North Topeka store when it opened. When the Neighborhood Wal-Mart opened in Highland Park, she transferred to that store, where she retired in 2018. Terry loved cooking, flower gardening, watching NASCAR races and spending time with her family, friends and her cats.
Terry is survived by her son Jason (Johanna) Boltze of Florida, her sister Vicki (Dan) Key of Kansas, a nephew and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Newman.
Terry will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am – service time the morning of the service. Memorial contributions may be made the Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
