Teresa Jean Glavin, “Sissy, Sis, Teresa Baby”, was born July 6, 1962. She passed away November 7, 2022 at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Glavin, grandparents, Andy and Cleta Miller; Ather and Lucy Green; and Vera Glover and Harvey Glavin. She is survived by her mother, Athagean “Cookie” Glavin. Sister, Cleta (Tony) Robinson. Brother; Chris (Jodi) Glavin and many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and loving caregivers. Throughout Teresa’s 60 years she was a comfort to many. She always listened to everyone, counseled many and was also the keeper of everyone’s secrets, gossip and rumors. You could count on her to listen and be non-judgmental. She was everyone’s friend. Sissy loved spending time with family and friends and her special helpers. She enjoyed all the sounds of all the seasons, the louder the better. If there was a party of any kind, birthdays, family gatherings she was ready to go. Teresa also enjoyed going for rides, shopping for hours at Sams or Walmart, spending time camping at Wakefield, her helpers pampering her with massages, lotioning her up, painting her finger and toe nails, being held on the couch to read the paper and watch TV. Teresa has put a print on and in our hearts forever! Visitation for Teresa will be from 10-12 on Saturday, November 12 2022 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
