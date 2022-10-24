Susan “Susie” Kummer passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 after battling cancer since Nov. 2020. Susie was born on May 1, 1953 in Woodbine, Kansas. She was the daughter of Lowell and Helen Hettenbach. She was the second of five children. She had two brothers: Paul and Bruce. She had two sisters: Mary and Karen. Her family moved to Abilene when she was a young child. As a child, she was involved in Girl Scouts and the Sand Springs 4-H club. In high school, she baby-sat for neighborhood children and worked at Tasty-Freeze in Abilene. She graduated from Abilene High School in May of 1971. On July 18, 1971, she married John Kummer of Chapman, Kansas at the First United Methodist Church in Abilene, Kansas. She and John had three children Jennifer Bisel (Dave) of Topeka, KS, Johnny Kummer of Shawnee, Kansas, and Jimmy Kummer (Kim) of Ottawa, Kansas. She worked in the Chapman High School cafeteria for many years as well as helped on the farm and building a new home after the family had a house fire in 1990. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and children. Her hobbies were gardening, flowers and quilting. She enjoyed helping her children with their 4-H projects and school activities. She is survived by her husband of 51 years John, her three children and five grandchildren: Danica, Ella, Evan, Ethan and Jacob. She is also survived by her brother Bruce and her two sisters. Her brother Paul preceded her in death.
The family will have a visitation on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene, KS. There will be a lunch at Abilene Community Center at 12:00 p.m. Graveside interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, KS at 2:00 p.m. Memorials for Susie may be made to: KU Cancer Research Fund or the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.