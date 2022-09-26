Stanley James Dalton

Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita.  In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.

Stan was born August 4, 1943, in Clay Center, KS, the son of Carl LeRoy "Roy" and Norma Roxanne (Gibbs) Dalton.  He graduated from Abilene High School in 1961. He had fond memories of his high school years and friends, and often shared stories of memorable moments, including fun times with the “Hearse Gang.”

 

