Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita. In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.
Stan was born August 4, 1943, in Clay Center, KS, the son of Carl LeRoy "Roy" and Norma Roxanne (Gibbs) Dalton. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1961. He had fond memories of his high school years and friends, and often shared stories of memorable moments, including fun times with the “Hearse Gang.”
He attended Emporia State University and graduated from McPherson College in 1969. Stan was united in marriage to Sylvia Albright on July 3, 1966, in Dallas Center, IA.
Stan was an amazing father and grandfather, finding great joy in his daughters and grandchildren. In recent years, he also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their activities and achievements. He took pride in his National Guard service and maintained connections with his National Guard friends long after his retirement. Stan’s selflessness was evident throughout his life; he would do anything for any one and not accept anything in return.
Stan was a longtime, avid sports fan – in particular of the KU Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Royals. He loved dogs, golf, and coin and knife collecting. He was also a member of the North Wichita Optimist Club.
Survivors include: two daughters, Michele McMillan (Barry) of Lindsborg, KS and Cyndi Horsch (Nathan McConaghie) of Andover, KS; four grandchildren, Elaina McMillan, Cheyene Ruggles, Colton Ruggles and Keira McMillan; significant other, Nita Stone of Wichita, KS; a brother, Steven Dalton (Carol) of Titusville, FL; former spouse, Sylvia Dalpini of Edmond, OK; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Shaun Horsch.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Union Cemetery, 2951 Indy Rd., Abilene, KS 67410.
Memorial donations may be given to a local Humane Society of your choice, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.
