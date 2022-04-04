Sidney W. Medlock Sr, 65 of Macon, MO passed away, Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO. He was born June 21, 1956 in Salina, KS, the son of Lowell and Dolores (Rider) Medlock.
He graduated from Enterprise Academy in 1974. He married Melody McBride in 1975, they later divorced. He later married Susan (Clements) Kamalo on July 22, 2021.
He served a tour in the Navy, after which he returned to Abilene, he moved and lived in Portland, TN from 1985-2011, he returned back to Abilene in 2011, before retiring in Macon, MO in 2020. During his life he enjoyed different careers to include truck driver, handyman and auto mechanic, he was enjoying retired life with his wife Sue at the time of his passing.
Sidney is survived by his wife Susan and children Sidney Medlock Jr (Tasha), Portland, TN, Rikki Richards (James), Abilene, KS, Matthew Kamalo (Christina), San Diego, CA, Erin Harper, Lockwood, MO and Rory Kamalo Phoenix, AZ, also his brother Douglas Medlock (Becky) and sister Roxanne Kinney, along with 15 grandchildren and 4 great grand children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jolene Vaughn and step-father Marlin Blagg.
Sid’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at Highland Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Portland, TN, on April 30, 2022 at 3:00.
