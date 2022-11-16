Sherry L. Leister, 60 of Abilene passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born November 9, 1962 in Emporia, Kansas. She married Scott Leister June 29, 2002 in Emporia. Sherry worked at IBP Meat Plant in Emporia for 10 years and also worked for the Russell Stover’s as a machine operator. Sherry is survived by her mother, Charmein Bowers and father Henry Pine. Her husband, Scott Leister of Abilene. Daughters: Jolina Boland; Tara Waymire and Savannah Leister all of Abilene and step-daughter, Charlotte Leister and step-son Justin Leister all of Abilene. Siblings, Damien Pine, Deanna Stallbaumer, Joey Pilotti (Gina) and half brother, Eric Night, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service for Sherry will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M., at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
