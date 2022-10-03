Sharon Ann Bafford Meeks was born on May 7, 1941 to Eloise and Dellis Bafford. She was flown away to meet in person the Lover of her soul, friend, Lord and Savior September 27, 2022 on the birthday of her beloved daughter Celestina Johnson. Sharon spent the last 11 years of her life in Abilene becoming well known and loved in the community. Before that she lived in Portland Oregon and Emmett Idaho and spent some of her best years with her wonderful husband David Meeks who adored her.
She was most proud of being a mother of four children and having been a nurses’ aid as a young woman. She was a caretaker and lover of people her whole life. Most who encountered her would mention how sweet she was. No one was a stranger, everyone a friend. Sharon’s joyful spirit and appreciation for having fun was contagious. With her God given superpower (LOVE) and by the grace of God, she was able to endure many trials in her life and continued to love unconditionally; no wonder so many people called her mom.
Our most special, sweet, and spunky Mom and Nanna will be missed by so many including her four children, Celestina Johnson, Sharon Ross, James Pio and Jolynda Collier. As well as 12 grandchildren (local: Tony Lawson, Sarah Woods, and Cord Lawson) and 20 great grandchildren (local: Dammion Woods, Sierra Woods, Joshua Woods, Isaiah Woods and Gabriel Woods, Danna Lawson and Aiden Lawson). She was preceded in death by: Her mother Eloise and father Dellis Bafford, her husband David Meeks, two of her sisters and her youngest brother.
Funeral services for Sharon will be 10:30 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Emmanuel Church with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. The live link is emmanuelchurchabilene.online.church. Her final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Meeks Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
