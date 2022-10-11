Sandra Elaine Hubbard, 66, of Salina, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Sandra was born on June 14, 1956 in Hays, Kansas to Vernell Arends and Norma Pauline Ives. Sandra was lovingly raised by her grandparents Harold and Hilma (Fisher) Ives. Sandra graduated from Stockton High School. Soon after graduation Sandra began raising her family. She married Joseph Vane Hubbard on October 26, 1980 in Denver, Colorado and together, they raised four children. He survives at the home.
Sandra was known for her servant leadership and to always put herself last. This trait culminated in 2012 when she graduated from KCKCC as an RN. For the last ten years she has served countless people in their final days on Earth through nursing home care. Her intelligence, passion, and heart for others was quickly recognized and she became a Director of Nursing in 2014. She had just moved to Emporia in September to serve at Holiday Resort as the Director of Nur
sing at their Skilled Nursing Facility.
Surviving family members include: husband, Joseph Vane Hubbard of Salina; sons, Andrew (Shannon) Lee Welch of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Gerad (LJ) Hubbard of Nagasaki, Japan (US Navy); daughters, Veronica (Andy) Murray of Abilene, Kansas, and Meaghan (Karl) Deniston of Solomon, Kansas; grandchildren, Kaleb Welch, Kobe Welch, Jakob Welch, Khloe Welch, Madeline Murray, McKenzee Deniston; great grandchildren, Jamal Bell and Demarion Bell; sisters, Marcie (Ron) Blasko, Brighton, CO, Sharon (Daniel) Huff, Bridgeport, NE, Lucette Moore, Kearney, NE, Pam (John) Geistlinger, Milford, NE, Sue (Tim) Rice, Bridgeport, NE, and LaVonne Skrukrud, WY; and brothers, Vern Arends, WY, and Doug Arends, ND.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date. You can leave online condolences a www.robertsblue.com
