Sandra Elaine Hubbard

Sandra Elaine Hubbard, 66, of Salina, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Sandra was born on June 14, 1956 in Hays, Kansas to Vernell Arends and Norma Pauline Ives. Sandra was lovingly raised by her grandparents Harold and Hilma (Fisher) Ives. Sandra graduated from Stockton High School. Soon after graduation Sandra began raising her family. She married Joseph Vane Hubbard on October 26, 1980 in Denver, Colorado and together, they raised four children. He survives at the home.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.