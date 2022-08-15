Samuel Lee "Sam" Varney, 67 years old, from Enterprise, KS, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3rd at Salina Regional Hospital. Dedicated husband to Glenna, dad to Tina, Jesse and Samuel, and precious “Papa” to Austin and Tatum.
Always a bit ornery, with a twinkle in his eye or a snicker of laughter. Those tough, and patient enough to see through his rough exterior, were rewarded with a glimpse of the kind, funny person that he truly was - a teddy bear of a man, that would do anything to provide for his family or help a friend in need. He will be incredibly missed by those who loved and knew him well.
