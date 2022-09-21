Ryan J. “RJ” Woodard, age 65, of Abilene was born September 16, 1957 in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri the son of James Edward and Viola Mary (Mengel) Woodard, but was raised in Conneautville, Pennsylvania. RJ left us to join his Heavenly Father September 16, 2022 at his home in Abilene at the age of 65.
RJ volunteered with the Friends of Youth Program in Pennsylvania for many of his young adult years, adopting 6 children as a single father before moving to South Carolina where he met his wife.
He married Kathy Cormack on August 10, 1991 in Abilene. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his father James Woodard of Livingston, Texas, daughter Cassidy Lauren Meins and her husband Cody of Wichita, son Alexander Ryan Woodard of Salina, his sister Terri and her husband Randy Baker of Katy, Texas and 6 neices and nephews: Doug Baker, Donovan
Baker, Danielle Baker Rodriguez, Evan Middleton, Claire Cormack, and Rob Cormack, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary and his step mother Sandy.
RJ was the owner of an online hobby & craft store and had done everything from working for NASA to working for Kwik Shop. He enjoyed music, theatre, travel, cooking, reading, and landscaping his yard.
Cremation has been selected by the family. Services will be Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Bible church in Abilene with Pastor Rob Ely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship or to Word of Christ Fellowship and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.