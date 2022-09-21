Ryan J. “RJ” Woodard

Ryan J. “RJ” Woodard, age 65, of Abilene was born September 16, 1957 in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri the son of James Edward and Viola Mary (Mengel) Woodard, but was raised in Conneautville, Pennsylvania. RJ left us to join his Heavenly Father September 16, 2022 at his home in Abilene at the age of 65.

 RJ volunteered with the Friends of Youth Program in Pennsylvania for many of his young adult years, adopting 6 children as a single father before moving to South Carolina where he met his wife.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.