Ruth A. McCurry, 65 of Hope, Kansas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born October 10, 1957, in Topeka KS to Harold L. and Marina T. McCurry, who precede her in death.
Survivors include her beloved husband; Michael Estes, her daughter Emily Seaton of KC, MO., a brother; Harold “Bud” McCurry of Alma, KS., 2 sisters; Mary Tribble of Lancaster, PA, and Martha (Bill) Routh of Clearwater, and a grandson; Arthur Smith of KC, MO.
