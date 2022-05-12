Roy Milton Jacobson, 75, of rural Hope, Kansas passed away on May 10, 2022, on the farm with his wife, Marita Lynn, and kids by his side.
Roy was born on March 8, 1947, on the farm, the son of Milton and Dorothy (Knopf) Jacobson. He graduated from Hope High School in 1965. He attended Emporia State University for one year and then came home to work on the family farm with his dad. Roy enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1967 and served for five years. He was a farmer and rancher all his life. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dickinson County and was attending the First Baptist Church of Durham, Kansas. He served the church in many capacities, including usher, trustee, treasurer, and deacon.
On May 4, 1969, Roy married Marita Lynn Lay at The First Baptist Church of Dickinson County, Hope. They just celebrated 53 years of marriage. This union was blessed with three children, Trina, Michael, and Kent.
Roy and Lynn found that their faith in Jesus Christ, would be what they needed to carry them through many hard times, including Roy’s diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in 2021. Roy was a very hard-working man who would lend a hand to many neighbors and friends when needed. His grandkids were his pride and joy. Watching them play sports, especially basketball was a favorite of his. He was always there for a four-wheeler or tractor ride and shared his humor with the grandkids.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lynn of the home, daughter Trina (Scott) Schlesener of Salina, Kansas, sons Michael (Annette) Jacobson of Hope, Kansas, and Kent (Tish) Jacobson of Gypsum, Kansas, grandchildren Kendall and Karsyn Schlesener, Chance (fiancée Emma Bathurst), Camille, and Colton Jacobson, and Alexa and Gannon Jacobson. Roy is also survived by two sisters, Anita (Loren) Keller of Corrales, NM, and Carol (Loren) Rock of Chapman, KS, and stepbrother Ken (Connie) Wolf of Canton, MI.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Edna, sisters Mildred Guthals and Phyllis Eshbaugh, stepbrother, Michael Wolf, and stepsister Pamela Chronister.
Family will gather with friends on Sunday, May 15 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene. The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16 at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Durham, Kansas. He will be laid to rest at the First Baptist Cemetery District #4 following the service.
Family suggests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church of Durham, Kansas, or Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
