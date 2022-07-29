Ronnie R. McWhirt was born February 18, 1949 in La Junta, Colorado the son of Junior and Helen (Harris) McWhirt. He passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene. He had been a longtime Salina resident.
Ronnie served in the United States Army and Army Reserves for over 41 years serving in Viet Nam. He was a Heavy Mobile Equipment Repairman. He retired as a Sergeant First Class. He loved working and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He was united in marriage to Ronda Thomas on November 21, 2018 in Abilene. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughter Jessie King (Billy) of Manhattan, Kansas, step daughters Stacy Klein (Eric) of Minneapolis, Jo Emig (Dusty) of Abilene, close friend Daryle Schwerdt (Terri) of Salina, and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services for Ronnie will be 1:00 pm Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Detroit Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Honor Guard. His family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com
