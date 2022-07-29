Ronnie R. McWhirt

Ronnie R. McWhirt was born February 18, 1949 in La Junta, Colorado the son of Junior and Helen (Harris) McWhirt.  He passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene.  He had been a longtime Salina resident.

Ronnie served in the United States Army and Army Reserves for over 41 years serving in Viet Nam.  He was a Heavy Mobile Equipment Repairman.  He retired as a Sergeant First Class.  He loved working and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.