Ron D. Trower, 72, Dallas, Oregon, formerly of Chapman, Kansas, passed away October 15, 2022. Ron was born in Junction City, Kansas on June 15, 1950 to Georgia (Sheek) and Ray C. Trower.  He graduated from Chapman High School in 1969. After high school, he attended Salina Area Technical College and subsequently served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Ron was formerly married to Pam (Sanders). In 1991, Ron married Deb (Sheffield). Ron worked as a lineman for KCP&L in Abilene, Kansas but moved to California and later Nevada where he worked for more than 30 years as a lineman for Los Angeles Power and Light, Transmission Division, Henderson Nevada. After retirement from that position, he enjoyed working with his brothers Rodney and Terry at Transformer Disposal Specialists, Inc., in Tonkawa, Oklahoma. He also worked as a truck driver for Kenneth Livingston Trucking, and Everett’s Inc., both of Abilene, Kansas for several years before moving to Oregon.

 

