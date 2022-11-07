Ron D. Trower, 72, Dallas, Oregon, formerly of Chapman, Kansas, passed away October 15, 2022. Ron was born in Junction City, Kansas on June 15, 1950 to Georgia (Sheek) and Ray C. Trower. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1969. After high school, he attended Salina Area Technical College and subsequently served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Ron was formerly married to Pam (Sanders). In 1991, Ron married Deb (Sheffield). Ron worked as a lineman for KCP&L in Abilene, Kansas but moved to California and later Nevada where he worked for more than 30 years as a lineman for Los Angeles Power and Light, Transmission Division, Henderson Nevada. After retirement from that position, he enjoyed working with his brothers Rodney and Terry at Transformer Disposal Specialists, Inc., in Tonkawa, Oklahoma. He also worked as a truck driver for Kenneth Livingston Trucking, and Everett’s Inc., both of Abilene, Kansas for several years before moving to Oregon.
Ron was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed quiet time with a good book. Family and friends will remember Ron as someone who was quick with a smile and a story, particularly over coffee with his brother Terry. Ron loved traveling, and exploring new places. He enjoyed the beauty that can be found outdoors, especially in places like Utah where he traveled often.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Gary, and Rodney Trower. Survivors include his brother Terry (Janet), Enterprise, Kansas; sister Joy Ferguson, Salina, Kansas; sister Gay (Michael) Tedder, Leawood, Kansas; and sister Merry (John) Whitham, Scranton, Kansas. He is also survived by his wife Deb, and sons Jeff Trower, Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas Trower, Dallas, Oregon; 4 stepchildren, 22 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Ron also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 2-4 P.M., at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman.
