Robert “Bob” Kooser

Robert “Bob” Kooser passed away Thursday, September 29th at the age of 88. Bob was born September 3rd, 1934, in Summerfield, KS, the son of Robert Eugene and Helen Elizabeth Kooser.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Helen and his son Mark Ryan Kooser.

Robert met the love of his life, Normaglee (Glee) O’Neil at the age of 16 in Beatie, KS and they were married in January 1954.  After experiencing several harsh winters working for the railroad on the plains of Nebraska away from home, he decided it was time to take a calculated business risk by operating the Skyline Truck Stop in Marysville, KS.  In October of 1960 he moved to Abilene, KS and ran the Sinclair gas station. After a year he took over the Texaco gas station one block away and one year later he took over the Texaco bulk oil and gas business. 

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.