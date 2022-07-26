Richard L. Timm, age 92, passed away peacefully at home July 13, 2022 of natural causes. He was born in 1930 in Woodbine, Kansas to Ralph and Ruth Timm. He married his “one love”, Peggy Smith, in November 1950. Their special song was “Stardust”. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2020.
Richard worked at Ershams in Enterprise, Kansas; Ft Riley; and Armco Steel and Stewart’s Pattern Shop in Kansas City, Missouri. He and his wife moved to Weslaco, Texas in 2000 where they lived for 20 years before moving back to Independence, Missouri in February 2020.
