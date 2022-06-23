Raymond C. Morgan, age 73, died suddenly on June 14, 2022, at his home in Talmage, KS. He was born on January 24, 1949, in Pueblo, CO., the son of Richard and Doris (Halfman) Morgan. Ray married Mary Jo Kern in 1969, divorcing in 1979. Ray married Linda (Holt) Morgan on April 19, 1980.
Ray spent his early childhood in Pueblo, CO moving to Tribune, KS to complete high school. Ray served in the U.S. Army for 2 years specializing in Military Police. Upon honorable discharge, Ray moved back to Kansas and continued his law enforcement career serving the public as a police officer/deputy for the Goodland Police Department, Garden City Police Department, and Finney County Sheriff’s Department. In 1982. Ray took the position as Undersheriff in Kearny County, KS serving the citizens of Kearny County in that position until his retirement in 2004.
Ray was an active Life Member in the Kansas Peace Officers Association for many years including serving as a District Governor, Governor Emeritus and Chair of the Roster Committee. Ray earned his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the Garden City Community College.
An animal lover, Ray was on-call deputy for all snake and crawly creature calls in Kearny County, rescuing either the snake or the resident. Following retirement, he spent many volunteer hours driving the Finney County Humane Society van transporting rescue animals to no-kill facilities in Kansas and Colorado. Slamming on the brakes to rescue a turtle crossing the road was common practice. Motorcycle trips, camping, 4-wheeling and spending time with family and friends was a major part of Ray’s life.
Ray is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home, daughters Raquel Chavez and great-grandson Damyen, Brooke Morgan and Scott Stecklein, Ryan and Cortney Morgan. grandchildren, Raif, Vryah, Rade Morgan, Chris (Marcos) Chavez, Kyle Chavez, Taeler and Alec Rosales, great- grandchildren Easton, Kylie, and Lincoln Chavez.
Predeceased by daughter Tisha Morgan, sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Harold Hoffman and parents.
The memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine Street, Abilene, KS. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ecabilene
Suggested donations to the Finney County Humane Society, PO Box 2031, Garden City, KS 67846, the Talmage Library & Event Center, 2994 Main Street, PO Box 807 Talmage, KS 67482 or the Emmanuel Church Youth Programs.
