Phillip Ray Houtz passed away on May 21, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM.
Phillip led an intentionally moderately fantastic life and positively influenced everyone around him as much as they would allow, often placing their needs before his.
Phillip grew up in Kansas; born in Salina, KS on November 3, 1954, lived briefly in Kansas City, but mostly lived in Abilene until his senior year of high school. Phil moved to Billings, Montana to help his father run his business while he had health issues and finished school, after which he enlisted in the US Air Force. After one tour, he returned to civilian life and pursued his interests in technology and philosophy.
‘PRHoutz’ was a published Systems Administrator and Consultant for over 30 years. He ran Fulcrum SST successfully for over a decade and was still working with POD/RESPEC for the final eight years of his life supporting the Indian Health Service. An avid life-long learner, he was always involved in community organizations and philanthropic endeavors, which included work as a leader for the Lion’s Clubs, and starting in 2005, Freemasonry. He was an active member of many organizations in the Masonic Family, serving both of his Lodges, the Scottish Rite, research and ritualistic bodies, and especially Masonic Rosicrucians, where he was the head of the New Mexico College at the time of his passing.
Phil is preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Gracie Houtz and George and Laura Sanders, mother Shirley Sanders Haldeman and Step-dad Maynard Haldeman, all of Abilene, Kansas. He is survived by his father Ronald Houtz of Grand Junction, Colorado, his sister Teena Eberle (Russ), her two daughters Kristen Davila (Victor) and Brook Reynolds (Skyeler) their kids Carson and Kinley Davila and Cole and Cooper Reynolds of Derby, Kansas. One step brother Craig Haldeman and his daughter Danelle Woodard (Jesse) and their 4 sons Jace, Brendon, Kadrick and Mason all of Manhattan, Kansas, many aunts and cousins.
There will be two parts to Memorial services on Saturday, July 2, 2022
• A Lodge of Sorrows will be held on at 10:00 AM MT/11:00 AM CT at Temple Lodge No. 6, 3801 Osuna Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM (Formal Attire)
• A Zoom link will be available for those in Kansas gathering for the occasion.
• The Kansas gathering will be at Derby Lodge No. 365, 125 E. Market St., in Derby, KS
• A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM MT/2:00 PM CT at Edgewood Lodge No. 82, 1400 NM 333 (US 66), Edgewood NM. (Casual Attire)
