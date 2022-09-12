Perry DeWeese Jr.

Longtime Abilene and surrounding area resident Perry DeWeese Jr., 79 passed away on Friday, September 2nd 2022.

Perry was born on April 11, 1943 in Salina, KS. He was the only son of Vester Perry DeWeese Sr. and Georgia Hanna (Sanderson) DeWeese. After graduating from Abilene High School in 1961 he attended Emporia State and Washburn Universities. He married Junette (Viola) and enlisted in the Army in 1966. He served in the Fifth United States Army, 50th Ordinance Company where he earned the National Defense Service medal for service in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge as Sergeant in 1969 Perry returned to central Kansas, where he and June raised three sons.

 

