Longtime Abilene and surrounding area resident Perry DeWeese Jr., 79 passed away on Friday, September 2nd 2022.
Perry was born on April 11, 1943 in Salina, KS. He was the only son of Vester Perry DeWeese Sr. and Georgia Hanna (Sanderson) DeWeese. After graduating from Abilene High School in 1961 he attended Emporia State and Washburn Universities. He married Junette (Viola) and enlisted in the Army in 1966. He served in the Fifth United States Army, 50th Ordinance Company where he earned the National Defense Service medal for service in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge as Sergeant in 1969 Perry returned to central Kansas, where he and June raised three sons.
Professionally, Perry mastered the trade of construction. He worked for himself and other local area companies until he found his path managing the building of increasingly larger and complex projects. He was a respected Senior Commercial Construction Superintendent working for several of the largest corporations in the industry where over his 25 plus years his projects took him coast to coast and back again.
Perry found happiness again with Jan (Richardson) and after more than 35 years together officially married in November 2015. Perry and Jan were together for over 42 years and called Solomon (KS) home for many years before relocating to Abilene for the remainder of his life.
An avid traveler, reader, hunter, and fisherman Perry had an immeasurable skill as a story teller where he interweaved his experiences and observation into endless hours of enjoyment for his friends and family. Perry faced many adversities over his last years and faced them all with faith, devotion and perseverance till the end.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Jan DeWeese of Abilene, KS, sons, Doug DeWeese, Dustin (Michelle) DeWeese, and Dane DeWeese of Abilene, KS, step-daughter, Tara (Aaron) Harrison of Thornton, CO., sisters, Jean Britt and Chris Kabler of Abilene KS., his eleven wonderful grandchildren whom he adored, and Gemma his cat which could do no wrong.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nona Barlow, daughter-in-law Lacey Dolton DeWeese), grandson Kaidric DeWeese.
A Celebration of Life honoring Perry will be held at a date to be determined.
Memorials are suggested to the charitable organizations – Kansas Kids In Crisis (Kids In Crisis c/o Pinnacle Bank, PO Box 669, Abilene KS 67410); One Family One Purpose (onefamilyonepurpose.org). Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
