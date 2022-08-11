Tech Sgt Paul W. (PW) Lockerbie, 81, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Francis Hospice, in Wichita. Paul was born June 27, 1941 in Coraopolis, PA.He enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 and served twenty years of active duty. During his career he was stationed at Schilling AFB, Fairbanks, Alaska, Seville, Spain, Thailand, Whiteman AFB, and retired at McConnell AFB. After military retirement he was employed another twenty years at Cessna Aircraft as a security officer. In later years, Paul enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, was an avid clock collector and a back yard mechanic.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Rutz) Lockerbie, two children, William (Bill) Lockerbie (Candi) and Kelly Chandler (Dwayne Prentice), four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his grandmother.
