Patrick Michael Graves, 68 of Salina passed away April 15, 2022 at Salina Regional Hospital. He was born March 28, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Herbert and Pauline (Rohacek) Graves. He grew up in the Abilene area and attended the local school districts. In 1986 Pat started working for Frisbie Construction as a millwright laborer and later became the safety supervisor. He was recognized for his 36 years of loyal and distinguished service in 2022. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Pat is survived by his son, Eric Graves of Salina and two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Easton Graves. Two brothers, Dave Graves and wife Joyce and John Graves and wife Chris and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Pauline Graves, Jeanie Graves and one nephew, Daniel Graves. The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 P.M. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Patrick Graves Memorial Fund to be used for his grandchildren’s education fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.
