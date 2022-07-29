We all simply knew her as "Patsy" and she will be remembered for her gentle soul, gracious smile, and contagious laughter which could brighten anyone's day. What she leaves behind can never be engraved in stone but will be written in our hearts forever.
Patsy began her life as the only child born to George & Dorothy Delaney on March 2, 1939, in Middleton, Massachusetts. In her youth, she developed a passion for ice skating and at one time qualified for a position with the Ice Capades. In 1959, Patsy married Wade Phillips, a handsome young soldier stationed at Ft Devens, MA., and after separation from military service, they relocated to Wade's home town of Abilene, KS. Patsy ultimately became a lifetime resident of Abilene and shared her love for the city with Wade during his various terms as Mayor of Abilene. In addition to raising two of her own, Patsy loved all children. She never knew a stranger and beyond measure, was well known for her empathic love of animals, adopting and caring for several throughout her lifetime. Patsy's love of people was evident as she greeted many customers over her 35 year career as a highly respected sales clerk at a Liquor Store (spanning four ownerships) in West Abilene. She also enjoyed entertaining, camping, and participating with her husband in car racing, Shriners events and fundraisers.
