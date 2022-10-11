Hope - Ophelia K. Jacobson, 90, passed away October 6, 2022 at Brook Dale Nursing Home in Wichita. She was born November 27, 1931 rural Tampa to William and Lydia (Galliart) Rhode. She married Don Jacobson August 6, 1950 in Tampa at the Mennonite Brethren Church. Survivors include: daughter, Wanda (John) Lewis of Andover; grandchildren, Paul Lewis, Sarah Lewis Winterscheidt, Luke Lewis; sister, Edna Backhus of Tampa. Predeceased by: husband, Don Jacobson 2013; son, Greg Jacobson 2022; sister, Phyllis Mueller. Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Durham Baptist Church Officiated by Pastor Jose Cruz. Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the Church on Friday. Interment at Ashton cemetery rural Hope, KS. Memorials to Durham Baptist Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
