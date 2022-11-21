Norma Baker 92 formerly of Abilene passed away November 17, 2022 after a short illness. Norma’s current place of residence was Bethany Village (Home) in Lindsborg Ks.
Norma was born March 10, 1930 in Liberal Ks, the daughter of Samuel C. Hinkel and Mary M. (Lohrey) Hinkel. She was the youngest of four children.
Norma was united in marriage to Ernest Roy Baker September 4, 1949. They were blessed with two children, Debra and Christopher.
Survivors include her daughter Debra Reiman, four grandchildren Holly Cutting (Doug), Nicki Reiman, Stacy Hubbard (Chris), 12 great grandchildren, one great great-grandson and one niece Ashley Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parent, her brothers Paul Hinkel and Lester Hinkel, her sister Thellma Burrell, husband Ernest, her son Chris, her grandson Brandon Baker, and her great grandson Hayden Reiman
The funeral will be held at Martin, Becker, Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene Ks Tuesday November 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. internment will be Prairie Mound Cemetery, Solomon Ks. Friends may come by anytime on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M., until service time.
In lieu of flower memorial donations may be given to the Brandon Baker Memorial Scholarship at Kansas Wesleyan University. In care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Brandon is Norma’s grandson. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
