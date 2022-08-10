Naomi F. Graves was born August 5, 1941 in Picher, Oklahoma the daughter of Wilbur Dean and Naomi E. (Jarrett) Cornwell. She passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Health and Rehab in Salina.
On October 6, 1962 she was united in marriage to Eldon Graves in Junction City. He passed away on March 12, 1978.
Naomi was a floor supervisor for Alco for many years and was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church and the St. Michael Catholic Church Auxiliary. She was a member of the VFW and the American Legion and volunteered in several organizations including several schools as a Foster Grandparent wherever they lived across the country.
She is survived by her loving sons Stewart graves and Kenneth Graves of Salina, brothers Tom Cornwell of Valley Center, Kansas, Harry Cornwell of Mayetta, Kansas, Richard Cornwell of Blue Springs, Missouri, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and son Vincent Eugene Graves.
A parish prayer service for Naomi will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Chapman with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am – 10:00 am Saturday at the church. Her final resting place will be in the St. Patricks Cemetery in Chapman. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Salina or to the St. Michaels Auxiliary and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenoverleasefuneralchapel.com.
